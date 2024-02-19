Royal family urged to end feud with Harry, Meghan for future of monarchy

Royal family told to put feud with Prince Harry aside amid rumours he is willing to resume Royal duty

File Footage

Prince Harry clearly sent a message of reconciliation to the Royal family during his recent interview, leaving it now up to the Royal family to respond.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, spoke about illness and sickness having a “reunifying effect” on a family, referring to King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, during his interview with Good Morning America.

To add to it, royal experts claim that Harry and Meghan Markle using their Royal titles and launching their new website Sussex.com is a message of peace for the Royals.

Speaking with Express.co.uk, PR expert Carla Speight suggested that the Royal family put an end to this years-long feud once and for all.

She proposed that the public has grown “fatigued” by their conflict, and there might be a possibility of reconciliation with Prince William as their strained relationship persists.

"If the royal family aren’t seen to mend the rift with Harry, they are risking the future of the monarchy,” the expert told the publication.

"The public aren’t as sympathetic these days and have honestly reached a point in fatigue with all the drama insiders are providing,” she added.