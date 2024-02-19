Jennifer Aniston hails Adam Sandler in public: 'Loyal friend'

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Adam Sandler as she honours him with the People's Icon Award

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have been best friends for over a decade, and their outstanding chemistry was visible at the People's Choice Awards 2024.



Honouring her co-star with the People's Icon Award, the Friends actress said, "Tonight, I am here to recognize my very good friend. My brother from another mother. And extraordinary father, husband, and one of the most loyal friends you could ever, ever, have," announcing, "The People's Icon, Adam Sandler!"

She continued, "No, sit down, Adam, I'm not done! Sit down!" after the actor stood up to get on the stage. "Eager to get up here! I love you."

In her speech, the Emmy winner mentioned longtime pal gave a quick rundown of her longtime pal's career from Saturday Night Live to his sitcoms, music concerts, and more.

"And yet, in all of this extraordinary success, he has stuck to his roots; he's never strayed from the friends he's had for 35 years and counting," the 55-year-old gushed.

"He created a world where he brings them into his movies — basically getting to hang out with his buddies all day. And it doesn't hurt that his friends happen to be some of the most talented and hilarious writers and actors out there."

Noting, "Being his friend has been one of the great joys of my life. I'm proud to honor tonight, and I'd happily keep honoring him for decades and decades to come because he deserves all the love in the world."

Jennifer and Adam's friendship dates back to 2011's Just Go With It.