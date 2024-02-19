John Travolta opens up about his plans for his special day

John Travolta spills beans on birthday plans: 'Favourite gift'

On his 70th birthday, John Travolta has a plan to celebrate his special day: skiing with family.



Taking to Instagram, the Pulp Fiction actor shared snippets of his son Benjamin on the slopes.

"This was my favorite birthday gift today. Seeing my son Ben ski to a new level! I'm so proud of him," the father-of-three captioned.





In another clip, the Oscar winner was seen blowing out the candles on the cake as his family celebrated in the background.

"Birthday kiss from Peanut ????????," the 70-year-old captioned.

Meanwhile, John's daughter, Ella, posted a heartwarming wish to her father on social media.

"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world. I love you to the moon and back," she penned.



