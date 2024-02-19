 
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Alec Baldwin expresses love to wife on internet: 'I am grateful'

Alec Baldwin wishes wife Hilario on their 13th wedding anniversary on Instagram

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 19, 2024

Alec Baldwin expresses love to wife on internet: I am grateful
Alec Baldwin expresses love to wife on internet: 'I am grateful'

On his 13th wedding anniversary, Alec Baldwin posted a heartwarming tribute to his wife, Hilaria, on their years-long journey.

Taking to Instagram, the Rust star shared a sweet post to his 2.5 million followers, writing, “February 18, 2011. Things were about to change in a big way. @bocartist and I roaming Irving Place. And who do I find there? I am more grateful for you than anything…”

Responding to the heartfelt gesture, Hilaria shared, “Met you today, 13 years ago, @alecbaldwininsta …what a journey we have made…” she captioned. “Date night with my first baby…she did both our makeup,” she continued.

“How quickly they get big and how amazing it is to get to be inspired by them. Carmen, you are such a special soul…just like your siblings…all unique and equally incredible.”

Clarifying, “PS, edit from Carmen and me here for the birthday wishes we are reading in comments: it’s not her bday …it’s the day I met Alec. you all,”

The blossoming romance of the pair is running for over a decade as they have exchanged vows on June 30, 2012 and shares seven children.

