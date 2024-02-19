Hugh Grant hilariously channels inner Oompa Loompa at 2024 BAFTA Awards

 
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Hugh Grant presented the trophy for best director with a hilarious poem at the BAFTA Awards

Monday, February 19, 2024

Hugh Grant embraced his inner Oompa Loompa as he presented the best director trophy at the 2024 BAFTA Awards which were held on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

As reported by PEOPLE, when the 63-year-old actor took the stage to present the ceremony's award for best director, the Wonka star incorporated his Oompa Loompa character and its poetry with impeccable wit.

"Oompa Loompa doompety dee, now the best director category," Grant recited on stage, much to the amusement of the live audience at the awards ceremony.

Grant continued, "Oompa Loompa doompety dong, most of these films were, frankly, too long. Ooompa Loompa doompety da, but for some reason the nominees are..." and proceeded to announce the nominees for the category.

The Notting Hill actor then proceeded and presented the award to the Oppenheimer filmmaker, Christopher Nolan.

Oppenheimer garnered a total of seven BAFTA awards out of 13 total nominations it had received. It was also the film that won the most awards amongst all films it competed against on Sunday’s ceremony.

Meanwhile, the film Wonka, in which Hugh Grant played the character of Oompa Loompa, generated a revenue of $209.8 million at the domestic box office and more than $600 million worldwide since its release in December 2023. 

