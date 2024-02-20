Danny Masterson gets lenient jail time amid 'concerns' 

 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Melanie Walker

Danny Masterson is currently serving 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women

Melanie Walker

Danny Masterson is switching prison cells again just two weeks after he had been moved to a maximum security prison.

The That 70s Show actor, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women, has been shifted to a minimum-security Men's Colony in Central California, according to Deadline.

Initially, he was kept in LA County lockup and North Kern state prison intake facility.

However, in January, Danny was assigned to Corcoran State Prison after Judge Charlaine Olmedo of the Los Angeles Superior Court denied him bail, citing fear of fleeing.

In a court order obtained by the site, the ruling stated that the defendant’s ongoing divorce from his wife Bijou Phillips is a contributing factor to the court's decision.

“In light of the fact that the defendant has no wife to go home to, the defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison,” Judge Olmedo had ruled.

Now, as per the outlet, the 47-year-old actor is being transferred to the Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo because of “concerns for his well-being.”

