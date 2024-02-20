Kim Kardashian gives into fan pressure after comparison with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian has made changes to a social media post after being compared to Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian has changed her Instagram caption after being called out by users for copying Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori.

Kim recently took to Instagram to share a video of Ryan Murphy’s Bel Air home’s tour, part of which is narrated by The Kardashians star.

In the original caption, Kim wrote: "My serious passion is studying and researching architecture, furniture, and landscaping so to be asked to help narrate a home tour for Architectural Digest for Ryan Murphy's home was such an honor, and was honestly the start of our relationship knowing we shared a mutual love for the same pass.”

Fans criticized Kim for copying Bianca as the 29-year-old is a Yeezy architect.

"Now you love architecture cuz of Bianca"? one user wrote.

"Now Kim loves architecture? Smh," wrote another.

“I mean Yeezy taught you,” argued a third.

Kim then edited the caption, which now reads: "I love architecture and furniture, so to be asked to help narrate a home tour for Architectural Digest for Ryan Murphy's home was such an honour."

Fans also noticed the change in the caption, with one writing, “So architecture isn’t your passion anymore?” while another added, “Not the eidt of the post i’m screaming.” (sic)