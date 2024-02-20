 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

The Beatles' journey to be featured in four films by Sam Mendes

Director Sam Mendes has secured rights to The Beatles' life stories and music for movies

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Director Sam Mendes has secured rights to The Beatles’ life stories and music for movies
Director Sam Mendes has secured rights to The Beatles’ life stories and music for movies

The Beatles’ iconic journey in music will now be the subject of four feature films, directed by Sam Mendes.

Fans may wonder how the journey will be covered in four films, and the answer is: each film will tell the same story through the eyes of a different band member. It was Mendes who came up with the idea, and hopes the films will be ready to screen in 2027, promising an "epic cinematic experience".

The mega project marks the first time any filmmaker has received the full life story and music rights of the Fab Four for a scripted project.

Apple Corps Ltd. together with the two living Beatles Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have granted the permissions.

A delighted Sam Mendes said: "I'm honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies."

"We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time," said Sam’s production partner Pippa Harris.

She added: "To have The Beatles' and Apple Corps' blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures."

