Taylor Swift gets heated reply from her private jet tracker

Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift’s private jet tracker has finally responded to the cease and desist letter sent by her attorney.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old singer’s lawyer Katie Wright Morrone accused Jack Sweeney, a computer programming major at the University of Central Florida, of using public flight data in order to track several high profile celebrities.

Moreover, they accused him of engaging in “in stalking and harassing behavior, including consistently publishing real-time and precise information about Taylor’s location and future whereabouts to the public.”

Taking to his X account, Jack clapped back at the allegations while taking a dig at the popstar.

He shared a copy of his dismissive reply to Katie and tweeted: “Look What You Made Me Do."

The letter by his attorney James Slater stated that “there is nothing unlawful about Sweeney’s use of publicly accessible information to track private jets, including those used by public figures like Taylor Swift.”

“Further, your letter’s tone of alarm is unfounded. Our clients’ website only provides the location of private jets using publicly available information. That information poses no threat to Ms. Swift’s safety,” the letter continued.

