Prince Harry finds it difficult to build bridges with King Charles, Prince William after years-long feud

Prince Harry has no ‘Plan B,’ Duke desperate to patch things up with Royal family

Prince Harry is keen on repairing the damage he has caused over the years with scathing attacks on the Royal family, an insider has claimed.



The Duke of Sussex has no “Plan B,” a source told OK! Magazine, revealing how desperate the father-of-two is to reconcile with King Charles and his brother, Prince William.

According to the source, Harry has realized the importance of family after he travelled to UK following the tragic news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

After briefly meeting Charles, Harry has vowed to return to his family fold even though his wife, Meghan Markle, is totally against it.

"Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused,” the insider said.

"There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward.

They continued: “Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out. There's no plan B for Harry, patching things up with his family is the only option.

“It's finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years."