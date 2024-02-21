 
menu
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William makes forced public appearances amid Kate Middleton recovery

Prince William reportedly did not want to attend the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

File Footage 

Prince William is reportedly under pressure since his wife Kate Middleton’s surgery followed by the tragic news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

William, the Prince of Wales, made an appearance at 2024 BAFTA Film Awards without Kate. Analyzing his appearance, an expert said he “did not look happy.”

Speaking with GB News, presenter Eamonn Holmes claimed that the Prince of Wales did not want to attend the award ceremony but still did.

The expert claimed that there is “mounting pressure” on William as his wife and father battle with their respective health scares.

ALSO READ: Prince William ‘gone too far' with latest statement, he's making a big mistake

Holmes said that William "did not look happy" at awards show and seemed as though he "didn't want to be there,” with Angela Levin claiming that the Prince Looked "lonely" but still made an effort.

Meanwhile, William is a battling another issue. According to reports, William does not want to reconcile with Prince Harry, who appears to be making an effort of reconciliation with the Royal family.

"There's no way that the Prince of Wales will wear it. Harry may well want to step back into a royal role, but as far as his brother is concerned, nothing has changed,” they said.

"Prince William has enough on his plate at the moment,” the source revealed, adding, "His father is being treated for cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery."

The insider told The Express that the Prince of Wales “simply doesn't have the bandwidth for this."

Meghan Markle set to erase financial troubles as she gains ‘more control' video
Meghan Markle set to erase financial troubles as she gains ‘more control'
Prince Harry has no ‘Plan B,' Duke desperate to patch things up with Royal family
Prince Harry has no ‘Plan B,' Duke desperate to patch things up with Royal family
Sarah Ferguson 'acutely aware of responsibility' as mother, grandmother
Sarah Ferguson 'acutely aware of responsibility' as mother, grandmother
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil Archie, Lilibet gifts they received during Canada visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil Archie, Lilibet gifts they received during Canada visit
Ben Affleck feels he made a ‘mistake' getting involved with Jennifer Lopez film
Ben Affleck feels he made a ‘mistake' getting involved with Jennifer Lopez film
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William
King Charles rejects abdication calls with latest secret move
King Charles rejects abdication calls with latest secret move
Prince William ‘gone too far' with latest statement, he's making a big mistake
Prince William ‘gone too far' with latest statement, he's making a big mistake
Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans video
Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans
Bradley Cooper expected to pop the question to Gigi Hadid soon
Bradley Cooper expected to pop the question to Gigi Hadid soon
Kate Middleton honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery video
Kate Middleton honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery
Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement days after cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement days after cancer diagnosis