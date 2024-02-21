Prince William makes forced public appearances amid Kate Middleton recovery

Prince William reportedly did not want to attend the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Prince William is reportedly under pressure since his wife Kate Middleton’s surgery followed by the tragic news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.



William, the Prince of Wales, made an appearance at 2024 BAFTA Film Awards without Kate. Analyzing his appearance, an expert said he “did not look happy.”

Speaking with GB News, presenter Eamonn Holmes claimed that the Prince of Wales did not want to attend the award ceremony but still did.

The expert claimed that there is “mounting pressure” on William as his wife and father battle with their respective health scares.

Holmes said that William "did not look happy" at awards show and seemed as though he "didn't want to be there,” with Angela Levin claiming that the Prince Looked "lonely" but still made an effort.

Meanwhile, William is a battling another issue. According to reports, William does not want to reconcile with Prince Harry, who appears to be making an effort of reconciliation with the Royal family.

"There's no way that the Prince of Wales will wear it. Harry may well want to step back into a royal role, but as far as his brother is concerned, nothing has changed,” they said.

"Prince William has enough on his plate at the moment,” the source revealed, adding, "His father is being treated for cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery."

The insider told The Express that the Prince of Wales “simply doesn't have the bandwidth for this."