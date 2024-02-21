Olivia Rodrigo fans hype up 'Guts' world tour theme birthday

 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo marked her 21st birthday on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 with a grand celebration around the theme of her upcoming Guts World Tour.

The Traitor hit-maker took to her official Instagram account to share an array of pictures and videos featuring the artist and her celebration.

In the first celebratory snap, the now 21 -year-old singer can be seen posing next to a “spill ur guts" cake.

The cake’s décor stems from Rodrigo’s preparations of her upcoming Guts World Tour, which is expected to kick off on Friday, February 23, 2024, in Palm Springs.

Fans expressed their excitement over her forthcoming tour in the comments section where a fan wrote, “I cannot wait to see you in concert!! You are my hero!!!”

While another penned, "so excited to celebrate with you on friday !!!!"

Rodrigo's extravagant birthday cake featured a top layer that had her album’s name, Guts, written on it, a second layer which had the singer’s initials written on it and a heart-shaped middle layer.

"21!!! so grateful for all of the incredible things I’ve been able to experience so far and so excited for all the good times ahead. thx 4 all the love," the déjà vu musician captioned her birthday post.

Olivia Rodrigo also added a touch of nostalgia as she posted a throwback picture of herself of when she was a child, wearing a handmade birthday hat.

