Mark Ronson and Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' won best song at Critics' Choice Awards

Mark Ronson reflects on Ryan Gosling's hilarious meme

Mark Ronson opened up about his thoughts on Ryan Gosling's viral moment from the Critics’ Choice Awards which were held in January 2024.

Reflecting on Gosling’s fun moment, Ronson told PEOPLE magazine, "I think he was just sort of pleasantly surprised.”

"It was amazing: That meme went so viral, and the streams of the song went up that week. Everybody was watching because he’s just so funny," he further stated.

For context, on the night of the ceremony, Ronson along with his co-writer and co-producer Andrew Wyatt of the song, I'm Just Ken, bagged the trophy for best song.

As the duo proceeded to accept the award, the camera panned to Gosling, who performed the song in the 2023 hit film, Barbie.

His rather hilarious deadpan reaction over the announcement set the internet ablaze and Gosling’s shot inspired countless memes on social media shortly after as well.

Meanwhile, Mark Ronson was an executive producer of the film's album, Barbie: The Album. He scored other accolades this year as well for his work on the project, which includes a Grammy in addition to the Critics’ Choice Award.

His song, I am Just Ken is also up against the race for Best Original Song at the upcoming Oscars, to be held on March 11, 2024.