Thursday, February 22, 2024
Lady Gaga announces 'exciting' collaboration with 'Fortnite'

Lady Gaga is expected to appear in new season of 'Fortnite' on February 22, 2024

Lady Gaga announces 'exciting' collaboration with 'Fortnite'

Lady Gaga just announced her collaboration with the famous online video game, Fortnite on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The 37-year-old pop superstar took to her official X, formerly known as Twitter to break the exciting news to her followers.

She is expected to appear in Fortnite Festival Season 2: Unlock Your Talent, where players will be able to perform Gaga’s hit songs, and create their own renditions of her Chromatica-era outfits.

Fans could not help but express their excitement over the forthcoming collaboration as they swamped the comments section. A fan wrote, “let me go download fortnite.”

This collaboration comes after almost four years, where back in 2019, Gaga simply tweeted, "What's fortnight."

Shortly after an official announcement, the Born This Way hit-maker uploaded a snap of her Fortnight game avatar, correcting her years-old post as she wrote, "*fortnite."

Fortnite Festival Season 2 is expected to launch on February 22, 2024 according to the game's official website.

Lady Gaga's multiple hits including Applause, Bloody Mary, Born This Way, The Edge of Glory, Just Dance, Rain on Me and Stupid Love can be enjoyed by players on a Chromatica-esque stage in the game.

