Jimmy Kimmel revealed the details about his final contract of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Jimmy Kimmel finally retiring from his iconic talk show?

Jimmy Kimmel might be saying goodbye to the iconic talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 54-year-old presenter, who has been hosting his Emmy Award-winning show for 22 seasons, recently talked about his decades-long gig.

In a candid interview with the Los Angeles Times, he spoke of his time with ABC Network and said, “I think this is my final contract.”

Jimmy added, “I hate to even say it, because everyone's laughing at me now - each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough.”

The host also shared how he was almost set on retiring until the Writers Guild of America strike commenced which made him rethink his decision.

“In those moments, I think, ‘I cannot wait until my contract is over.’ But then, I take the summer off or I go on strike, and you start going, ‘Yeah, I miss the fun stuff,’” he recalled.

However, Jimmy didn’t deny experiencing burnout every now and then.

“On Wednesday night, I was very tired and I had all these scripts to go through - I had to revise and rewrite all these pitch ideas for the Oscars - and I was literally nodding off onto my computer,” he shared.