Thursday, February 22, 2024
Melanie Walker

Tom Cruise 'friendzones' Elsina Khayrova after breaking up with her

Last week, an insider revealed that Tom Cruise met with Elsina Khayrova's two kids

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Tom Cruise has reportedly called it quits with Elsina Khayrova just a few days after they made major progress in their relationship.

Previously, a source told Daily Mail that the 61-year-old actor has "made things official" with the Russian socialite who was previously married to an oligarch named Dimitry Tsvetkov.

“It’s well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item. They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together," they revealed.

Later, another insider also claimed that he also met with her two kids.

However, things took a detour as The Sun now reports that Tom “cooled off the romance” but still wants to stay friends with Elsina, given that they live in the same apartment.

“To end things on a bad note would have been awkward if they'd bumped into each other in the lift,” the tipster said.

They added, “There are no hard feelings between them and for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course.”

