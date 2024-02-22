 
menu
Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Charlotte in 'middle' of brothers, knows how to keep in 'good stead'

Princess Charlotte keeps a check on her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Princess Charlotte in middle of brothers, knows how to keep in good stead

Princess Charlotte seemingly knows how to keep her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis in check.

The Princess of Wales, who is a second born to Prince William and Kate Middleton, is aware of the royal rules and keeps family in check.

Jo Frost, of TV's Supernanny, says Charlotte "knows how to keep everyone in good stead"

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Ms Frost said: "Charlotte knows the rules. She's the one in the middle. She knows how to keep everyone in good stead. There are moments when I've watched George and he's looked over at his sister, and he's probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she's there being able to remind him of things, when he's taking it all in as well."

Speaking of their upbringing, Ms Frost said: "They're raised with an understanding of royal procedures and protocols. And they're raised to understand, there's a time and a place... They have a lovely balance of that and behind closed doors, no doubt they're playing games and winding each other up as siblings do, teasing each other, having fun and baking cookies and being out in nature."

Prince Harry was allowed 'temporary' return to King as Meghan Markle stayed in US
Prince Harry was allowed 'temporary' return to King as Meghan Markle stayed in US
Kanye West new stunt might cost him in future
Kanye West new stunt might cost him in future
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga receive THIS whopping salary for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga receive THIS whopping salary for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
‘True Detective' creator stirs controversy with social media post
‘True Detective' creator stirs controversy with social media post
Sylvester Stallone issues warning to actors: 'Don't do this'
Sylvester Stallone issues warning to actors: 'Don't do this'
'Upgraded' star Camila Mendes recalls her on-and-off flame with Charles Melton
'Upgraded' star Camila Mendes recalls her on-and-off flame with Charles Melton
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show 'matching smiles of delight' to snub split rumours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show 'matching smiles of delight' to snub split rumours
Sean 'Diddy' Combs claps back at 'fictional' SA lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs claps back at 'fictional' SA lawsuit
Natalie Portman reacts to divorce rumours with Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman reacts to divorce rumours with Benjamin Millepied
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen are 'serious' about each other: Insider
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen are 'serious' about each other: Insider
Emma Stone didn't think she was good enough for 'Poor Things'
Emma Stone didn't think she was good enough for 'Poor Things'
Prince Harry cannot re-renter as William is 'simmering with rage'
Prince Harry cannot re-renter as William is 'simmering with rage'