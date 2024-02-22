Camila Mendes dated her 'Riverdale' co-star Charles Melton for three years

'Upgraded' star Camila Mendes recalls her on-and-off flame with Charles Melton

Camila Mendes recently opened up about her romance with star Charles Melton.

The Upgraded actress, who dated her Riverdale co-star for three years on-and-off, talked about her personal life in a recent episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

“We dated for a year and then broke up for about a year and then got back together for about a year," Camila recalled of the relationship which began when Charles joined the CW show in 2018 for season 2.

Admitting that it was tough to work with him during the breaks in their relationship, she added, "Obviously, right when it happened, it’s hard and it’s emotional.”

“It’s the worst. But it’s hard because of the timing of the show because any time we started to hook up off set and knew that something was brewing, our characters would start dating. But they didn’t know. No one knew. The writers just would naturally make it happen,” she recalled.

However, the two called it quits eventually and took a decision “mutually.”

“It ended very peacefully and ‘wish you all the best.’ But it still hurts, no matter what,” Camila confessed.