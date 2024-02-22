 
menu
Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Upgraded' star Camila Mendes recalls her on-and-off flame with Charles Melton

Camila Mendes dated her 'Riverdale' co-star Charles Melton for three years

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Upgraded star Camila Mendes recalls her on-and-off flame with Charles Melton
'Upgraded' star Camila Mendes recalls her on-and-off flame with Charles Melton

Camila Mendes recently opened up about her romance with star Charles Melton.

The Upgraded actress, who dated her Riverdale co-star for three years on-and-off, talked about her personal life in a recent episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

“We dated for a year and then broke up for about a year and then got back together for about a year," Camila recalled of the relationship which began when Charles joined the CW show in 2018 for season 2.

Admitting that it was tough to work with him during the breaks in their relationship, she added, "Obviously, right when it happened, it’s hard and it’s emotional.”

“It’s the worst. But it’s hard because of the timing of the show because any time we started to hook up off set and knew that something was brewing, our characters would start dating. But they didn’t know. No one knew. The writers just would naturally make it happen,” she recalled.

However, the two called it quits eventually and took a decision “mutually.”

“It ended very peacefully and ‘wish you all the best.’ But it still hurts, no matter what,” Camila confessed.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show 'matching smiles of delight' to snub split rumours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show 'matching smiles of delight' to snub split rumours
Sean 'Diddy' Combs claps back at 'fictional' SA lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs claps back at 'fictional' SA lawsuit
Natalie Portman reacts to divorce rumours with Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman reacts to divorce rumours with Benjamin Millepied
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen are 'serious' about each other: Insider
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen are 'serious' about each other: Insider
Emma Stone didn't think she was good enough for 'Poor Things'
Emma Stone didn't think she was good enough for 'Poor Things'
Prince Harry cannot re-renter as William is 'simmering with rage'
Prince Harry cannot re-renter as William is 'simmering with rage'
Bradley Cooper remembers fan moment with big star
Bradley Cooper remembers fan moment with big star
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will not appreciate 'stripping of Dukedom'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will not appreciate 'stripping of Dukedom'
Larsa Pippen blames her star sign for Marcus Jordan breakup?
Larsa Pippen blames her star sign for Marcus Jordan breakup?
Lady Gaga announces 'exciting' collaboration with 'Fortnite'
Lady Gaga announces 'exciting' collaboration with 'Fortnite'
Tom Cruise 'friendzones' Elsina Khayrova after breaking up with her
Tom Cruise 'friendzones' Elsina Khayrova after breaking up with her
Mark Ruffalo clarifies upcoming plan for 'Hulk' movie
Mark Ruffalo clarifies upcoming plan for 'Hulk' movie