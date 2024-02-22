Sylvester Stallone issues warning to actors: 'Don't do this'

 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Sylvester Stallone is known for his stunts. However, he has suffered multiple injuries during stunts in his career, which led him to advise his fellow actors to avoid doing them.

In the Paramount+ show, The Family Stallone, the Rocky star still suffered from the back pain he faced in one of his stunts 14 years ago in The Expendables.

"I thought I was going to be OK," the year-old said after brother Frank Grillo asked during the boxing session in the episode.

"I had my back operation, which is why you should never do your own stunts."

"I did stupid stuff," the father-of-five said. "I was directing 'Expendables,' and like an idiot, I'm doing take 10," noting, "I never recovered from 'Expendables 1.'"

Suffering from often chronic pain, Sylvester said, "After that film, I was literally, physically, never the same. So, I warn people, don't do your own stunts."

Adding, "There's something kind of romantic about 'doing your own stunts."

However, he joked, "But anyway, if they ever need a remake of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame,' I'm ready."

