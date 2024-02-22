 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga receive THIS whopping salary for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his Oscar-winning role whereas Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga receive THIS whopping salary for Joker: Folie à Deux
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga receive THIS whopping salary for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' 

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's salaries for the upcoming Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux have finally been revealed.

According to Variety, the 49-year-old actor, who was originally paid $4.5 million for his Oscar-winning role, is being paid $20million to reprise his character of Arthur Fleck.

On the other hand, Lady Gaga will be playing his love interest Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn for which Warner Bros. will be paying her $12 million.

The first part of the Joker franchise raked $1 billion at the worldwide box office despite its R-rating. Moreover, the sequel is rumoured to have cost Warner Bros. about $200 million, more than twice the $60 million production budget.

One week ago, director Todd Phillips treated fans to fresh promotional stills from the second installment featuring Lady Gaga and Joaquin dressed up in their respective roles.

“Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24,” he penned in his caption on Valentine’s Day.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be releasing worldwide on October 4, 2024.

