'Game of Thrones' turns goldmine for Pedro Pascal

Thursday, February 22, 2024
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Pedro Pascal is dominating the filming scenes with his outstanding performances in The Last of Us, The Mandalorian and Narcos. But, he admitted it was all due to his breakthrough role in Game of Thrones.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Emmy-nominated actor said, "The role that changed my life was in Game of Thrones. I will always credit its creators for taking a chance on someone who had nothing but unknown theater credits and episodic television on their résumé.”

“I still awe at the opportunity that was handed to me by David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Carolyn Strauss. Without Thrones, I would not have had Narcos, The Mandalorian, or The Last of Us."

Apart from that, Pedro recently shared a unique way of memorizing lines. The Chilean actor drew various columns on a white sheet with cryptic letters written all over it.

“Weirdly, I bet I could find and show you the psychotic example – a physical example that I have now that I have to do to learn my lines,” he told Kieren Culkin, Billy Crudup and Matthew Macfadyen in an interview.

“So this is like I’m a psycho, the first letter of every," he explained. “So you just see the bunch of letters right, so it’ll be… so basically,” joking, “I’m the Unabomber.”

