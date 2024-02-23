Wendy Williams' medical team detailed her condition and diagnosis in a press release

Wendy Williams meets Bruce Willis' fate with unfortunate diagnosis

Wendy Williams is suffering with a disease similar to what Bruce Willis is also struggling with.

According to a press release, the former talk show host has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Her medical team claims that they received her diagnosis last year which “has already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.”

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” the team stated.

They further added: “She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

FTD, a disease that the Die Hard actor was also diagnosed with in 2022, is an umbrella term for collective brain disorders which affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

Besides this, Wendy is also struggling with other health issues such as Graves' disease, lymphedema and alcohol abuse.

In April 2023, she got herself admitted in a facility as well to treat "cognitive issues" and had been allotted a court-appointed legal guardian too.