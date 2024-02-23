Austin Butler shares he instantly gets into 'Dune 2' character where he tackles Timothée Chalamet

'Dune 2' triggers onscreen rivalry between two big actors

Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler are set to have a face-to-face deadly melee in Dune 2 as described by the latter.



During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the 32-year-old said, "We basically said hello and then got down to work on the fight, trying to kill each other."

Despite the onscreen rivalry, the Oscar nominee revealed that the duo had common connections.

"We knew a lot about each other, and we have mutual friends and colleagues."

"But the first time that we met was in Hungary in the stunt-rehearsal room," the Elvis star said.

To which filmmaker Denis Villeneuve said, "That's the best way to meet." The 56-year-old explained the background process, saying that they "did some readings by Zoom."

"Because everybody was all over the planet, and I wanted to hear the words just before locking everything."

"And I did feel that there were some sparks between both actors. And I mean, they're professional. It's their job to get along," he continued.

Dune: Part Two is set to the theatres on March 1.