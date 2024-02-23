Prince Harry reportedly offered King Charles he’d resume his Royal duty temporarily to help

Prince Harry hates being a ‘retired royal' amid UK return rumours

Prince Harry is reportedly longing to resume his royal duties as he misses his past life especially now that his father, King Charles, needs him.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, does not like being a “retired” royal and counting days to return to the Royal family fold, an expert told The Mirror.

According to The Times, the Duke of Sussex, offered Charles o return to a “temporary royal role” in order to share the burden with his cancer-stricken father.

Speaking on the matter, Tom Quinn told the outlet, "Harry does miss being a working royal – being a royal is the only thing he is trained to do and he is getting very bored in California.”

“He knows that to retain his value and the interest of the world he is better off not being a retired royal so offering to come back to help out at least reminds the world who and what he is,” he added.

Quinn further claimed that Harry is willing to have a “part-time” working royal role temporarily so that he could divide his time between the US and the UK.

The expert said Harry would never come to UK on a permanent basis without his wife, Meghan Markle, who is said to be against her husband’s wishes.

"Harry knows he will never be allowed to be a permanent part-time working royal staying six months in the States and then six months in the UK," Quinn said.

He continued: "The family no longer trust him and, besides, Meghan is absolutely against it. There is far too much bad blood now for it to be even a remote possibility."