Photo: Emma Stone makes shock admission about 'anxiety'

Emma Stone seemingly has a not-so-popular opinion about anxiety.

With Emma’s character Bella Baxter receiving global recognition, the La La Land hitmaker shared interesting views about her latest work.

Sitting down for a candid chat with Variety magazine, Emma stated that Bella is someone who portrays “the idea of not living with that self-judgement or shame”.

The acting sensation went on to speak about “anxiety” and claimed, “Part of the nature of anxiety is that you’re always watching yourself.”

“In some ways – this is horrible to say – it’s a very selfish condition to have,” she even mentioned.

Proceeding with the topic related to the mental health condition, the 35-year-old star also stated, “Not to insult other people with anxiety – I still have it – but it’s because you’re thinking about yourself a lot.”

“You’re thinking about, ‘What’s going to happen to me? What have I said? What have I done?’” she simply asked.

The Easy A alum went on to profess that “Bella’s way of approaching the world, it’s just about experience. It’s just about how she feels about things,” after which she initiated a new discussion.