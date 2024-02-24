 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Emma Stone makes shock admission about 'anxiety'

Emma Stone makes big claims about individuals who struggle with anxiety

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Photo: Emma Stone makes shock admission about anxiety
Photo: Emma Stone makes shock admission about 'anxiety'

Emma Stone seemingly has a not-so-popular opinion about anxiety.

With Emma’s character Bella Baxter receiving global recognition, the La La Land hitmaker shared interesting views about her latest work.

Sitting down for a candid chat with Variety magazine, Emma stated that Bella is someone who portrays “the idea of not living with that self-judgement or shame”.

The acting sensation went on to speak about “anxiety” and claimed, “Part of the nature of anxiety is that you’re always watching yourself.”

“In some ways – this is horrible to say – it’s a very selfish condition to have,” she even mentioned.

Proceeding with the topic related to the mental health condition, the 35-year-old star also stated, “Not to insult other people with anxiety – I still have it – but it’s because you’re thinking about yourself a lot.”

“You’re thinking about, ‘What’s going to happen to me? What have I said? What have I done?’” she simply asked.

The Easy A alum went on to profess that “Bella’s way of approaching the world, it’s just about experience. It’s just about how she feels about things,” after which she initiated a new discussion. 

Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman's romance upsets SAG-AFTRA?
Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman's romance upsets SAG-AFTRA?
Taylor Swift, Katy Perry say goodbye to old feud with 'sweet' move
Taylor Swift, Katy Perry say goodbye to old feud with 'sweet' move
Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling announce separation after 4 years of marriage
Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling announce separation after 4 years of marriage
Meghan Markle no longer needs Prince Harry after ‘shoving' irons in the fire
Meghan Markle no longer needs Prince Harry after ‘shoving' irons in the fire
Taylor Swift fans offered rare job opportunity in London museum
Taylor Swift fans offered rare job opportunity in London museum
Meghan Markle's built the Berlin Wall ‘down the middle' of Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's built the Berlin Wall ‘down the middle' of Prince Harry
Amy Schumer breaks silence on hateful comments online
Amy Schumer breaks silence on hateful comments online
Enrique Iglesias launches 'achingly beautiful' new song
Enrique Iglesias launches 'achingly beautiful' new song
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied spend family time amid divorce rumors
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied spend family time amid divorce rumors
Drew Barrymore receives 'crazy' surprise from Jimmy Fallon video
Drew Barrymore receives 'crazy' surprise from Jimmy Fallon
Prince Harry's royal split is ‘trickling down' into Montecito
Prince Harry's royal split is ‘trickling down' into Montecito
SZA announces the drop of new song 'Saturn': Watch
SZA announces the drop of new song 'Saturn': Watch