Taylor Swift performs THESE surprise songs at second Sydney concert

Taylor Swift performed two surprise medleys during her 'Eras Tour' show in Sydney

Taylor Swift just surprised her fans as she unveiled even more new musical medleys during her Eras Tour concerts in Sydney.



In different videos uploaded by fans all over X, formerly Twitter, the singer, performed two mashup gigs for her fans during the surprise portion of her second concert in Sydney, Australia on February 24, 2024.

In one of the videos posted by Swift’s fan via their X account, the 34-year-old singer can be seen sitting by a piano onstage as she performed a mashup of her 2017 track, New Year's Day and 2020 song, Peace to the estimated 81,000 spectators.

In another video posted on X by another fan, the Lover crooner can be seen performing the second mashup of the concert, which was comprised of her 2006 song Should've Said No and 2008 hit track You're Not Sorry, on her piano.

Taylor Swift’s surprise tracks have become her concert’s unique selling point for fans, where the Blank Space hit-maker performs two surprise acoustic songs from her 10 studio albums, during each of her Eras Tour shows.