Truth behind Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling's separation laid bare

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling to continue as friends after split announcement

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling reportedly parted ways a while ago.

In a recent report, Daily Mail revealed that an insider had already spilled the beans about the duo’s split earlier in the week.

“Ellie and Caspar have been over for some time now but there was this whole carry on of them pretending to be together,” they began.

The insider also stated, “The fact is that it is over. Ellie moved on some time ago but she didn’t want anyone to know.”

“But now she is enjoying the company of other men and there is simply no way back,” they claimed.

Speaking of the pair’s son, the insider shared, “It is so sad, especially because they have got little Arthur, but they can’t make it work and now, sadly, it is going to end in divorce. There is no way that the marriage can be saved.”

“It wasn’t necessarily the outcome they wanted but that’s where they are. Ellie is ready to date other men and if he isn’t already, Caspar will surely be back out on the market again soon,”

Th source also addressed that when Ellie learnt about her pictures with alleged beau Armando, she had to go through a number of “awkward” conversations.

“It all got a bit awkward when Ellie learned about the pictures. She didn’t think that she would be seen with Armando all the way over in Costa Rica so there were some pretty cringey conversations that had to take place,” they concluded.

For those unversed, Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling announced their separation on Friday via individual Instagram posts.