Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Ellie Goulding steps out for the first time after Caspar Jopling split

Ellie Goulding announced her separation from the art dealer Caspar Jopling on Friday

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Photo: Ellie Goulding steps out for the first time after Caspar Jopling split
Photo: Ellie Goulding steps out for the first time after Caspar Jopling split

Ellie Goulding seemed to enjoy her time with beau Armando Pereza after announcing split from her husband Caspar Jopling.

As fans will know, the Love Me Like You Do singer took to Instagram and revealed, "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," on Friday.

The acknowledgement came after the songstress was papped when she packed on public display of affection (PDA) with surfing instructor Armando Pereza a few days back.

Recently, the new pair was spotted together again as they enjoyed their time watching the sunset on the beach in Costa Rica, reported Daily Mail.

It is pertinent to mention here that another report from the publication disclosed that Ellie “didn’t want anyone to know” about her split from the art dealer.

The source also disclosed that the singing sensation is “now she is enjoying the company of other men and there is simply no way back.”

They even remarked before conclusion, “It wasn’t necessarily the outcome they wanted but that’s where they are. Ellie is ready to date other men and if he isn’t already, Caspar will surely be back out on the market again soon.”

