Sunday, February 25, 2024
Creators reveal original 'Game of Thrones' ending

'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss reveal the ending they planned for the mega-hit show

The last season of Game of Thrones angered many loyal fans. However, the showrunners reveal they originally planned the season seven and eight to be a trilogy.

During an interview with WSJ, creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss shared they were initially planning to take the super-hit series to theatres for a three-part film covering the last two seasons.

But, the network's head honchos threw the spanner in the works. They said, "HBO stands for Home Box Office and not Away Box Office."

Elsewhere in the interview, the duo shared that HBO's previous owners, AT&T, inquired about the chances of the fantasy drama shot vertically to fit on the mobile screens.

Not to mention, the producers revealed that the company mulled mini-episodes of the series.

"Dysfunction kills more projects than anything else, whether it's interpersonal dysfunction or institutional dysfunction," the 52-year-old said.

His partner, David, added, "When you sign a five-year deal with a company, you want that company to be stable so you can be left alone to do your work and not have to worry about it being bought by the phone company," noting, "Finding the smoothest ride in the ocean was key."

