Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry should not be 'protected' after 'betrayal' to Queen

Prince Harry will not be entertained by the Royal Family amid testing times

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Prince Harry should not be protected after betrayal to Queen

Prince Harry has been told he would no longer be catered by the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly willing to return to the UK to help King Charles with his royal duties amid cancer diagnosis, is told his previous insults were unforgivable.

Donald Trump has told Daily Express US: “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

He added: “I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done.”

This comes as Prince Harry is barred from return due to Prince William’s hostility.

A source told Vanity Fair: "The brothers are barely speaking so the idea of William wanting Harry to come back and represent the firm is both laughable and unthinkable."

