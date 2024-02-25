 
Selena Gomez says Benny Blanco 'embarrassed' her in front of THIS CELEBRITY

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023

Selena Gomez recalled the time Benny Blanco embarrassed her in front of a celebrity she’s a fan of.

On Friday, the 31-year-old singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the host asked to share an embarrassing encounter.

Selena told him that lately she has developed “a weird habit” of falling asleep to the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

“This is kind of embarrassing. This is such a weird habit, but every night I fall asleep to the same show. It’ll either be ‘Friends’ or something comfy. But lately, it’s ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ So I fall asleep every night just watching the show and I’m a fan,” she revealed.

Later, when Selena saw Jason Segel, who played Marshall on the show, at the Emmys, she accidentally waved at him when the actor was greeting someone standing behind her.

“He felt awkward and then inclined to come over. And then my boyfriend goes, ‘Oh, she falls asleep to you every night,’” she recalled and then added, “Well, I do!”

Selena and Benny made their relationship public in December 2023 after the former confirmed on social media that they had been dating for six months.

