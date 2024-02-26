Blake Lively adores 'skater' husband Ryan Reynolds

 
Blake Lively just displayed her love for husband, Ryan Reynolds on Sunday, February 25, 2024, with the Deadpool actor holding a skating board in his hand.

The 36-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to upload a picture of Reynolds dressed in a jacket and beanie along with a pair of sunglasses.

As Reynolds can be seen smiling softly at the camera, Lively captioned the picture, “@AvrilLavigne dreams really do come true.”

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Set to the tune of Avril Lavigne’s 2002 hit song, Sk8er Boi, the lyrics, “He was a skater boy, she said see you later boy, he wasn’t good enough for her. She had a pretty face but her head was up in space, she needed to come back down earth,” flashed across the screen.

The Gossip Girl actress' new snap comes after she revealed the rule that she and Reynolds abide by ever since they started dating.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time. So that we could always prioritize our personal life," Blake Lively revealed earlier this month when she spoke to Entertainment Weekly.

