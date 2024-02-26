John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash pays tribute to late father

 
Monday, February 26, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

John Carter Cash, just paid tribute to his father, the American country music legend, Johnny Cash, also known as the Man in Black, on account of his birthday on February 26, 2024.

In an exclusive essay Johnny wrote for PEOPLE magazine, he paid a heart-felt tribute to his late father.

Reflecting on how John Carter Cash’s work is just click away he continued, “It’s easy to find your interviews from radio, press, film and television. Johnny Cash is everywhere, but truthfully, you have moved on.”

“You lived several lives in your 71 years, but they can all be distilled down to two: first, John R, Cash, the dedicated father, husband and mentor to family,” Johnny’s essay further read.

“Second, Johnny Cash. I love and have always loved them both, and the second I never lose sight of,” he stated of the musician known for his hit song, Ring of Fire.

“Dad, although you are very much alive in many ways, I feel I get closest to you through your words, and I am still reading, still listening and still learning. And in doing so, I appreciate you more every day,” Johnny Cash concluded his emotional note to his father.

