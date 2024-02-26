Rashida Jones celebrated her 48th birthday on February 25, 2024

Rashida Jones marks 48th birthday with 'favorite fellow Pisces'

Rashida Jones marked her 48th birthday on Sunday, February 25, 2024 in the company of her father, Quincy Jones.

On account of her birthday, the Parks and Recreation star took to her official Instagram account to upload a sweet photo with her 90-year-old dad, celebrating her special dad.

"Best birthday with my favorite fellow Pisces," she captioned her picture with her father, who will turn 91 on March 14, 2024.

Last March, to mark Quincy Jones’ 90th birthday, Rashida uploaded a collage featuring the two, set to the tune of Quincy and his Orchestra's Soul Bossa Nova.



"This man is 90 today!!! 90 pics on his 90th birthday! No one has lived more life, survived more challenges, contributed more culturally, loved with every piece of his heart than 'le Q'” the caption of the celebratory post read.

"I feel so blessed to have you as my father, my friend and my mentor. How did I get so lucky?? You taught me how to make decisions out of love and not fear, to stay curious, to value humility, to travel, to work hard, to laugh through pain, to see humanity in everyone," Rashida Jones’ birthday tribute to her father concluded.

