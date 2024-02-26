Romeo Beckham likes sizzling snaps of Australian model after Mia Regan breakup

Romeo Beckham recently confirmed split from Mia Regan after five years of relationship

Romeo Beckham has liked a series of Instagram posts of the Australian model Liv Grivas.

The model, who’s also the founder of Elaai, posted a slew of sizzling photos as well as other fun photos.

Romeo’s series of likes comes after his split from girlfriend Mia Regan after five years of being together, which he confirmed recently. Fans on Romeo’s Instagram handle had been bombarding the comments sections of his posts, asking about Mia’s absence.

Writing over a pic of him and Mia together, Romeo said, "Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love. We still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will."

Mia, similarly took to Instagram to write over a photo of the ex-couple: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!!"

"Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. We aren't tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another... after 5 years we friendzoned each other heheh," she added.

A source dished that the couple’s breakup followed a fight, with Mia leaving their shared home to live with her parents instead.