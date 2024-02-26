 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Romeo Beckham likes sizzling snaps of Australian model after Mia Regan breakup

Romeo Beckham recently confirmed split from Mia Regan after five years of relationship

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 26, 2024

Romeo Beckham recently confirmed split from Mia Regan after five years of relationship
Romeo Beckham recently confirmed split from Mia Regan after five years of relationship

Romeo Beckham has liked a series of Instagram posts of the Australian model Liv Grivas.

The model, who’s also the founder of Elaai, posted a slew of sizzling photos as well as other fun photos.

Romeo’s series of likes comes after his split from girlfriend Mia Regan after five years of being together, which he confirmed recently. Fans on Romeo’s Instagram handle had been bombarding the comments sections of his posts, asking about Mia’s absence.

Writing over a pic of him and Mia together, Romeo said, "Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love. We still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will."

Mia, similarly took to Instagram to write over a photo of the ex-couple: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!!"

"Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. We aren't tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another... after 5 years we friendzoned each other heheh," she added.

A source dished that the couple’s breakup followed a fight, with Mia leaving their shared home to live with her parents instead. 

Miley Cyrus marks another milestone after Grammy win video
Miley Cyrus marks another milestone after Grammy win
Wendy William's son links her FTD diagnosis with 'alcoholism'
Wendy William's son links her FTD diagnosis with 'alcoholism'
Russell Crowe wants to 'change himself' before marriage
Russell Crowe wants to 'change himself' before marriage
John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash pays tribute to late father
John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash pays tribute to late father
'Euphoria' actor Javon Walton makes shocking confession about season 3
'Euphoria' actor Javon Walton makes shocking confession about season 3
Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with new 'eternal sunshine' photos
Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with new 'eternal sunshine' photos
'Dune 2' director reacts to Christopher Nolan's praise video
'Dune 2' director reacts to Christopher Nolan's praise
Rashida Jones marks 48th birthday with 'favorite fellow Pisces'
Rashida Jones marks 48th birthday with 'favorite fellow Pisces'
Jodie Turner-Smith gets candid about divorce with Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith gets candid about divorce with Joshua Jackson
Taylor Swift 'feels like the man' at final 'Eras Tour' Sydney show
Taylor Swift 'feels like the man' at final 'Eras Tour' Sydney show
Dave Bautista playfully quips about his Dune co-star
Dave Bautista playfully quips about his Dune co-star
Netflix ‘likely' had ‘first refusal' to Prince Harry's Invictus Games documentary
Netflix ‘likely' had ‘first refusal' to Prince Harry's Invictus Games documentary