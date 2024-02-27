Ariana Grande criticises TikTokers for leaking her music: 'See you in jail!'

Ariana Grande discusses her upcoming album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ on the Zach Sang Show

Ariana Grande criticises TikTokers for leaking her music

Ariana Grande slams ‘thieves’ as she addressed her leaked music going viral on TikTok.

The Yes, And? Singer recently appeared on the Zack Sang Show to discuss her upcoming album, dropping on March 8 and her movie Wicked, slated for release in November.

Speaking about working with Max Martin, with whom she has collaborated several times before Eternal Sunshine, she addressed the Fantasize leak and mentioned, “Thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail. Literally”.

In 2023, few tracks from her anticipated album were leaked, amassing massive popularity on TikTok.

However, Grande took the opportunity and used it to her advantage. She reworked the songs and later confirmed that the revised versions made their way to the album.

“They're completely different now," she added.

“So although you've heard them because you stole them, they're very different now”, she noted after calling the leakers ‘thieves’, ‘pirates’ and ‘crooks’.



