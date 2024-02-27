Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift face off expected if Odell Beckham joins Travis Kelce’s team, Kansas City Chiefs

Kim Kardashian wants Odell Beckham to join Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce’s team?

Kim Kardashian seems to be pressurizing her new beau Odell Beckham Jr. to join Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, as she eyes same level of popularity.



According to recent reports by Daily Mail, the Kansas City Chiefs may sign Beckham which would bring The Kardashians star and the Anti-Hero hitmaker on the same bleachers.

The tipster predicted a face-off between the ladies incase their lovers are playing for the same team while speaking with the outlet.

It is pertinent to note that Kim Kardashian is the ex-wife of Taylor Swift’s nemesis, Kanye West, and played a major role in 2016 Famous song controversy.

Speaking with the outlet, an insider said, “Odell is a free agent and is looking to sign with a team that will get him closer to LA to be closer to Kim.”

“He loved his time with Baltimore and may sign with them again, but he has many more options and he is now going to use his personal life as a means of supporting his professional life,” they added.

The source further said, “Kim and Odell are firing on all cylinders and it is very simple right now between them because she can still do her thing, be a mom and he can do his thing.”

“There is no wedding bells to consider, it is just fun and physical right now. He would love to be closer to Kim as he sees a future with her.

“Odell might sign with the Chiefs, and we all know what that would mean. Kim and Taylor in the same building – talk about fireworks.”