Sinead O'Connor's simple gravestone signifies her conversion to Islam?

Irish music icon Sinead O’Connor’s gravestone has been revealed, seven months after her death.

Sinead passed away on 26 July last year at her home in London. The Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker was only 56 when she died of “natural causes.” The Grammy winner was laid to rest in a single plot at Deansgrange Cemetery on Dublin’s southside.

Now, her gravestone has been revealed, which is a simple grey stone featuring her name, date of birth, and the date of her death. Under the dates, the inscription “God is love” is written, along with “Allahu Akbar (Allah is the greatest)” written under that in Arabic. Sinead had converted to Islam in 2018.

Her family announced her tragic death to fans in a statement that read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Coroner’s report revealed Sinead O’Connor’s cause of death last month, stating: "This is to confirm that Ms O'Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death. If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website."