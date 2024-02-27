 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian called out by businessman she mistook for death row inmate

Kim Kardashian has been supporting death row inmate Ivan Cantu to delay his execution

Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian has taken down a post after she misidentified a businessman for a death row inmate.

Kim had taken to Instagram to advocate for Ivan Cantu, a death row inmate who’s scheduled to be put to death on February 28. The Kardashians star passionately wrote a lengthy post to convince people to join a campaign aimed at Texas Governor Greg Abbott to delay his execution.

Kim wrote: "I heard about Ivan Cantu's case from Sister Helen Prejean and was really moved by it. [...] The time to act to save Ivan Cantu is now!"

However, she uploaded the photo of a 60-year-old businessman Ivan A. Cantu from New York, who discovered the blunder through his family members who saw Kim’s post. The businessman took to his social media to clarify that he wasn’t “getting executed.”

Kim has since apologized to the businessman in her Instagram stories.

Inmate Ivan, meanwhile, has been in prison for 20 years and faces execution. He’s maintained his innocence in the case that says he murdered his cousin James Mosqueda, and his fiancée Amy Kitchen. Ivan says a rival drug lord has framed him for the murders, and Kardashian believes him.

Ivan has previously said that the police took "witness statements and testimony at face value and didn't care to investigate the claims," which led to "false and untruthful information to create a fraudulent narrative" and his conviction. 

