Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Contractor scoffs at Sofia Vergara's claims that complain meant to ‘embarrass' her

Sofia Vergara’s claims are being scoffed at by the contractor who sued the actress for not paying the $1.7 million she allegedly owes them.

Vergara’s lawyers recently accused the contractor of bringing the complaint to “embarrass” the Modern Family star and “extort a settlement on monies that are simply not owed.”

Now, Reside Custom Homes is hitting back at the claim in new court documents obtained by Radar Online.

“Unlike Defendants, who appear more concerned with bending public opinion, Plaintiff only seeks a just resolution of its claims,” read the motion.

They explained: “Because a party must file a claim to foreclose on a mechanic’s lien within 90 days of recording the lien and because Defendants had not paid, and clearly had no intention of paying, Plaintiff any of the lien amount, Plaintiff filed its Complaint.”

RCH even said that they’ve no issue if the case is moved from the public eye to arbitration.

In their complaint, RCH says they were hired by Vergara in 2022 to renovate her $26 million mansion in Beverly Hills. RCH claims to have installed clay plaster in many rooms of the mansion and replaced a flight of stairs. They claim that the Griselda actress agreed to pay the for the costs and the contractor’s fee, but later refused. 

