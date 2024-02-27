 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Royals fans in outrage as Prince Andrew leads royals at Windsor memorial event

Eloise Wells Morin

Royals fans were disappointed to see Prince Andrew lead the royal family at the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of King Constantine of Greece at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Prince Andrew was forced to step down as a working royal after his ties with Jeffrey Epstein were made public. The Duke of York attended the service with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Fans of the royal family were not happy to see him at the service and took to X to share their thoughts.

"'Prince Andrew leads…' should not be anywhere next to 'Royal Family'. I’m sorry but this is terrible optics all around," wrote one user.

Another user wrote: "They're pushing Andrew back in, and William isn't having it because he knows this will be damaging to him and George. I'm not saying this is the reason William isn't there."

A third chimed in, writing, “Royal Family are clueless…As if Foreign media / any viewers can distinguish between personal / official event. Optics are awful, hope all ok with Wales family."

However, it’s been said that Andrew was at the event because he was invited and it was an unofficial event. 

