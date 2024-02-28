Prince Harry US visa in trouble, could move to THIS country with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would leave US if visa problems occur

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might move back to Canada if the Duke experiences problems with his US visa applications.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would set up a new home in the maple country if their current situation does not pan out in their favour.

GB News Royal Correspondent Michael Cole told GB News: "So of course an admission in a book isn't sworn evidence, it's not testimony. But it is fairly strong circumstantial evidence that he took drugs.

"And if it is revealed that he did not tell the truth in his visa form, the Americans vigilate their immigration very seriously, unlike this country, and he could be kicked out of the country, his visa could be annulled and he could be asked to leave America promptly."

He added: "With Donald Trump, you're either in or out, you're either friend or foe. If he regards you as a foe, he will do his best to act against you, there's no doubt about it. It's as clear as night from day. It's very serious matter."

