 
menu
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry US visa in trouble, could move to THIS country with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would leave US if visa problems occur

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Prince Harry US visa in trouble, could move to THIS country with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might move back to Canada if the Duke experiences problems with his US visa applications.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would set up a new home in the maple country if their current situation does not pan out in their favour.

GB News Royal Correspondent Michael Cole told GB News: "So of course an admission in a book isn't sworn evidence, it's not testimony. But it is fairly strong circumstantial evidence that he took drugs.

"And if it is revealed that he did not tell the truth in his visa form, the Americans vigilate their immigration very seriously, unlike this country, and he could be kicked out of the country, his visa could be annulled and he could be asked to leave America promptly."

He added: "With Donald Trump, you're either in or out, you're either friend or foe. If he regards you as a foe, he will do his best to act against you, there's no doubt about it. It's as clear as night from day. It's very serious matter." 

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid are 'serious' about their future: Insider
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid are 'serious' about their future: Insider
Bella Hadid loses major contract amid new brand release
Bella Hadid loses major contract amid new brand release
Lady Gabriella's husband Thomas Kingston passes away at 45
Lady Gabriella's husband Thomas Kingston passes away at 45
Dave Bautista wants less idiotic superhero roles
Dave Bautista wants less idiotic superhero roles
Ben Affleck age shames Jennifer Lopez in new documentary?
Ben Affleck age shames Jennifer Lopez in new documentary?
Kanye West believes he's not alone in Adidas fight
Kanye West believes he's not alone in Adidas fight
Rebecca Ferguson recalls getting 'emotionally abused' by a popular co-star
Rebecca Ferguson recalls getting 'emotionally abused' by a popular co-star
Ariana Grande breaks silence on hate over Ethan Slater romance
Ariana Grande breaks silence on hate over Ethan Slater romance
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham turning to casual romance?
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham turning to casual romance?
Jennifer Lopez forces 'uncomfortable' Ben Affleck for media presence: Expert
Jennifer Lopez forces 'uncomfortable' Ben Affleck for media presence: Expert
Prince Harry breathes 'energy' as leader with 'unpredictable' mindset
Prince Harry breathes 'energy' as leader with 'unpredictable' mindset
'Star Wars' animation future hinges on Lucasfilm nod
'Star Wars' animation future hinges on Lucasfilm nod