Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Candace Owens hails Beyoncé while disses Taylor Swift

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Candace Owens defends Beyoncé's latest venture into country music, but she is, at the same time, calling out Taylor Swift for not fitting into the genre.

In her The Candace Owens Podcast, the conservative pundit said, "Some people are saying that this is not very country. "

Adding, "I'm going to defend Beyoncé on that point because Beyoncé's kind of always been country."

Slamming the Grammy winner, she said, "She's more country than Taylor Swift ever was for sure. Beyoncé is from Houston, Texas. She's always had a twang."

"[Taylor Swift] put on a fake twang. Everyone was okay with it. You can't say that Taylor Swift can do it, and Beyonce can't."

In the meantime, Queen Bey's Texas Hold Em is ruling the charts as the country track sits at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

