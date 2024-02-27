Candace Owens hails Beyoncé while disses Taylor Swift 

Candace Owens throws weight behind Beyoncé over country music but slams Taylor Swift for the same genre

Candace Owens defends Beyoncé's latest venture into country music, but she is, at the same time, calling out Taylor Swift for not fitting into the genre.



In her The Candace Owens Podcast, the conservative pundit said, "Some people are saying that this is not very country. "

Adding, "I'm going to defend Beyoncé on that point because Beyoncé's kind of always been country."

Slamming the Grammy winner, she said, "She's more country than Taylor Swift ever was for sure. Beyoncé is from Houston, Texas. She's always had a twang."

"[Taylor Swift] put on a fake twang. Everyone was okay with it. You can't say that Taylor Swift can do it, and Beyonce can't."

In the meantime, Queen Bey's Texas Hold Em is ruling the charts as the country track sits at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.