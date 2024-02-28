King Charles and Queen Camilla also offered their condolences over Thomas' untimely death

Lady Gabriella's husband Thomas Kingston passes away at 45

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, has suddenly died at the age of 45.

On Tuesday, Lady Gabriella Kingston, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, released a statement.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him,” it read.

The statement further continued: “His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

King Charles and Queen Camilla also paid their condolences through a spokesperson of Buckingham Palace.

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” the spokesperson said.

They continued: “In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

The cause behind Thomas’ death is yet to be determined.