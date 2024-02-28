Prince Harry cannot take refuge in ‘Hollywoood' after legal failure

Prince Harry has been told Hollywood cannot save his reputation

Prince Harry has been told no amount of Hollywood appearances will solve legal issues for him.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently fighting the Home Office to restore his protection for when he visits UK, has been asked to tread carefully.

Harry is this told his Hollywood career will not save him from flunking.

Meanwhile, the Duke’s legal team after the last hearing reveals: "The Duke of Sussex will appeal today's judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police."

They ended the statement by adding: "The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing.