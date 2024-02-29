Rebecca Ferguson discussed how she was screamed at by her costar on set

Rebecca Ferguson weighs in on A-List Actor 'screaming' incident

Rebecca Ferguson just opened up about how she refused to work with an A-list celebrity, who happened to be her costar, after the unnamed star yelled at her.

On the latest episode of the podcast titled, Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the 40-year-old actress, recalled the incident when she had to face an “absolute idiot of a costar."

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she told the host, without giving away the identity of the actor.

However, she did reassure that the actor was not Hugh Jackman, with whom she acted in the 2021 movie Reminiscence, nor her Mission: Impossible costar, Tom Cruise.

The Dune: Part Two actress also revealed that she would hear the anonymous actor say “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?”

“And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set,” Ferguson further stated.

“I stood there just breaking,” Ferguson said and though the Mission: Impossible actress “was so scared,” she still ended up confronting the individual being for their conduct.