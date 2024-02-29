Kanye West presses Kim Kardashian to take out kids from elite L.A. school

Kanye West washes dirty linen in public

Kanye West is making private matters public as he calls out his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for admitting their kids to a school he calls "part of the system."



Taking to his new Ye account on Instagram, the Chicago rapper launched a tirade against the reality star for enrolling kids into the Sierra Canyon private school.

"At this point, everybody knows what "the system" is a code word for [eyes emoji]," he posted to his almost 20 million users.

Ye continued, "I was removed from my dad by the system, and the system removed me from my children.



"When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate," he notes, "My two oldest know they daddy."

On the other hand, Kanye informs fans that he will delete his social accounts after his name, 'Ye,' is apparently not recognized or accepted by the public or brands.

Sharing a post, which has now been deleted, the Grammy winner shared the conversation with motivational speaker Justin LaBoy on WhatsApp.

"Yes I'm losing my Kanye West Instagram account. My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be."

"