Thursday, February 29, 2024
Alec Baldwin will emerge victorious from 'Rust' trial: Criminal lawyer explains why

Alec Baldwin is going to be freed from Rust shooting charges, according to a criminal law expert.

The expertise comes after a grand jury in New Mexico brought new charges of involuntary manslaughter against the 65 year-old actor-producer in January.

The case dates back to the time when Alec was aiming a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for rehearsal during the movie’s filming in October 2021 and it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

While he pleaded not guilty, the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is now in the spot as the prosecutors claim that she was “disorganized and unprepared for the job.”

They also accused her of mixing live ammunition with dummy rounds.

Criminal trial attorney Sara Azari now told Daily Mail that Alec will be vindicated as the bench is most likely to charge Hanna for the cinematographer’s death.

“They clearly want to make an example out of Alec Baldwin, but you want to go after the armorer. That's her duty. It's protocol that the actor relies on the safety of props given to them by those that are in charge of the safety of those props and so that's exactly what he did,” she said.

Sara further added: “At the time of the shooting, the armorer has sort of disappeared and left the gun with the second director, the second director says the prop is cold meaning that it is not loaded with live rounds. And that was not true.”

