Hailey Bieber DID NOT want publicity over private issues with Justin

Hailey Bieber's frustration comes after her dad asked everyone to pray for his daughter and Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is not happy about her dad Stephen Baldwin ousting her and husband Justin Bieber’s marital woes.

Her frustration comes after the 57-year-old actor reshared influencer Victor Marx’s post on Instagram which happened to be a video of Justin singing I Could Sing of Your Love Forever by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” he penned.

In the caption, Victor also shared that his wife Eileen Marx and Hailey’s mother Kennya Baldwin often “pray together” for the celebrity couple.

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” he claimed in the caption.

Hailey and Justin added more fuel to the fire by attending a late night church service at Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

However, a source now tells TMZ that the Rhodes founder is indeed going through a rough patch with her husband but she didn’t want her dad telling the world about it.