Fifth Harmony to surprise fans with a reunion?

Friday, March 01, 2024
Fifth Harmony might be bouncing back in the music industry with a much-awaited reunion.

The tip comes after the girl gang, composed of Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, announced an indefinite hiatus following the exit of Camilla Cabello from the band in 2016.

The rumors first surfaced in 2023 when Ally revealed on the Zach Sang Show that she, Normani, Lauren and Jane finally have the ownership of their group’s trademark again.

However, Camilla was not a part of the purported collaboration back then.

Ally then subsequently clarified on X that there was “no official band reunion happening at the moment,” but “some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way.”

Now, a source told Page Six that the group is in talks to reunite soon with Camilla in the loop this time.

Moreover, the insider says that their hit track All in My Head (Flex) going viral on TikTok recently is what sparked Fifth Harmony’s interest to treat their fans with a new song.

They also claim that the alleged reunion will not be interfering with Normani and Camilla’s upcoming solo albums as those are completely separate projects.

